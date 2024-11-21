FORECAST: Highs only expected to reach the mid-50s this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It feels much colder out the door this morning, and it is going to feel more like winter in the next few days.

Highs only reach the mid-50s this afternoon, but with the wind, it will feel like the 40s most of the day.

Tonight will likely be the coldest of the season, with temperatures near freezing for the first time.

Sunny skies remain in place into the weekend, but it won’t do that much to help us out.

Highs are stuck in the lower 50s tomorrow, and then we slowly start to warm up. We’ll be near 60 on Saturday and mid-60s on Sunday.

The mountains will see a lot of wind and snow picking up today.

Accumulations on the order of 1-2 inches in the lower elevations, with ski resort levels seeing upwards of 6 inches in spots.

Winds will be gusting over 50 mph at times, and this may lead to power outages.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





















©2024 Cox Media Group