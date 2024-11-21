FORECAST: Highs only expected to reach the mid-50s this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It feels much colder out the door this morning, and it is going to feel more like winter in the next few days.
- Highs only reach the mid-50s this afternoon, but with the wind, it will feel like the 40s most of the day.
- Tonight will likely be the coldest of the season, with temperatures near freezing for the first time.
- Sunny skies remain in place into the weekend, but it won’t do that much to help us out.
- Highs are stuck in the lower 50s tomorrow, and then we slowly start to warm up. We’ll be near 60 on Saturday and mid-60s on Sunday.
- The mountains will see a lot of wind and snow picking up today.
- Accumulations on the order of 1-2 inches in the lower elevations, with ski resort levels seeing upwards of 6 inches in spots.
- Winds will be gusting over 50 mph at times, and this may lead to power outages.
