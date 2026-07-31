FORECAST: Humidity returns this weekend; storm chances increase

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Enjoy the comfortable, low humidity tonight because typical summer weather returns this weekend.

Expect a dry start to Saturday with morning lows near 70 and afternoon highs around 90, along with rising humidity.

An isolated shower or storm is possible Saturday, mainly west of Charlotte, before a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives Sunday into Monday.

Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the main threats, while temperatures cool back into the mid-80s under the wetter pattern.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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