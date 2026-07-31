FORECAST: Humidity returns this weekend; storm chances increase

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Enjoy the comfortable, low humidity tonight because typical summer weather returns this weekend.
- Expect a dry start to Saturday with morning lows near 70 and afternoon highs around 90, along with rising humidity.
- An isolated shower or storm is possible Saturday, mainly west of Charlotte, before a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives Sunday into Monday.
- Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the main threats, while temperatures cool back into the mid-80s under the wetter pattern.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group