Forecasts

FORECAST: Humidity returns this weekend; storm chances increase

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Enjoy the comfortable, low humidity tonight because typical summer weather returns this weekend.
  • Expect a dry start to Saturday with morning lows near 70 and afternoon highs around 90, along with rising humidity.
  • An isolated shower or storm is possible Saturday, mainly west of Charlotte, before a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives Sunday into Monday.
  • Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the main threats, while temperatures cool back into the mid-80s under the wetter pattern.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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