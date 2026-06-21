Forecasts

FORECAST: Humidity rising on Sunday, storms possible this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Happy Father’s Day! We have a sunny and hot day for any celebrations Sunday as temperatures climb up near 90 degrees.
  • The humidity will start to climb too before really ramping back up to tropical levels Monday.
  • Monday will be breezy, hot and humid with temperatures near 90 feeling closer to 100.
  • We’re also watching a front approach from the west, which will trigger scattered showers and storms starting Monday afternoon through early Monday night.
  • There’s a low risk for a strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts.
  • The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area outlooked under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.
  • Isolated pop-up storm chances will continue almost daily for the rest of the work week with temperatures staying near 90.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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