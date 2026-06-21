FORECAST: Humidity rising on Sunday, storms possible this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Happy Father’s Day! We have a sunny and hot day for any celebrations Sunday as temperatures climb up near 90 degrees.

The humidity will start to climb too before really ramping back up to tropical levels Monday.

Monday will be breezy, hot and humid with temperatures near 90 feeling closer to 100.

We’re also watching a front approach from the west, which will trigger scattered showers and storms starting Monday afternoon through early Monday night.

There’s a low risk for a strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area outlooked under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

Isolated pop-up storm chances will continue almost daily for the rest of the work week with temperatures staying near 90.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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