FORECAST: Intermittent rain to persist in Charlotte through holiday weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking an increased chance of rain in the Charlotte area starting tomorrow.

This increase is expected to continue into the holiday weekend.

Our best chance for rain comes tomorrow around 5 p.m. as storms develop across the area.

However, intermittent rain chances will persist on Friday, ultimately alleviating the heat.

We will also continue with scattered afternoon thunderstorm chances this weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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