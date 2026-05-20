Forecasts

FORECAST: Intermittent rain to persist in Charlotte through holiday weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are tracking an increased chance of rain in the Charlotte area starting tomorrow.
  • This increase is expected to continue into the holiday weekend.
  • Our best chance for rain comes tomorrow around 5 p.m. as storms develop across the area.
  • However, intermittent rain chances will persist on Friday, ultimately alleviating the heat.
  • We will also continue with scattered afternoon thunderstorm chances this weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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