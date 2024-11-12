FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine expected this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Highs are expected to stay in the mid-to-upper 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine, and then the real chill arrives tonight.

Temperatures will fall to nearly 40 degrees tomorrow morning and likely won’t reach 60 degrees, even with plenty of sunshine.

The chance for rain then moves in Thursday morning, and that will likely help to keep temps in the 40s all day.

This will be the coldest day of the season by far, with a decent amount of rain too.

Totals are expected to reach about 1 inch in the mountains and nearly a half inch for the metro.

Warmer and drier weather returns for Friday and the weekend.

