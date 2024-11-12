FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine expected this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Highs are expected to stay in the mid-to-upper 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine, and then the real chill arrives tonight.
- Temperatures will fall to nearly 40 degrees tomorrow morning and likely won’t reach 60 degrees, even with plenty of sunshine.
- The chance for rain then moves in Thursday morning, and that will likely help to keep temps in the 40s all day.
- This will be the coldest day of the season by far, with a decent amount of rain too.
- Totals are expected to reach about 1 inch in the mountains and nearly a half inch for the metro.
- Warmer and drier weather returns for Friday and the weekend.
