FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine expected this afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Highs are expected to stay in the mid-to-upper 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine, and then the real chill arrives tonight.
  • Temperatures will fall to nearly 40 degrees tomorrow morning and likely won’t reach 60 degrees, even with plenty of sunshine.
  • The chance for rain then moves in Thursday morning, and that will likely help to keep temps in the 40s all day.
  • This will be the coldest day of the season by far, with a decent amount of rain too.
  • Totals are expected to reach about 1 inch in the mountains and nearly a half inch for the metro.
  • Warmer and drier weather returns for Friday and the weekend.

