FORECAST: Saturday stays dry with abnormally high temps before rain moves in Sunday

Both today and tomorrow highs will make it to the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows dipping down to the upper 50s, which is abnormally warm for this time of year.

Most of the area will stay dry today. A line moving through the mountains by mid-day will bring in some localized downpours and strong gusty winds.

There is an isolated chance for some light precipitation across the metro.

Rain will pick up intensity throughout tonight and continue throughout Sunday.

The marginal risk for severe storms has been extended westward to include much of the Mid-Atlantic.

Most of the precipitation will be moderate and steady, but mainly after about 2 p.m., there is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm.

Damaging winds and cloud-to-ground lightning is possible.

As far as rainfall amounts, expect half an inch to .75 inches for the region.

The area will get blasted with much cooler air potentially changing the precipitation to snow across the higher elevations into early Monday morning.

Travelers should plan accordingly based on location.

Highs will remain in the low 50s for the first half of the work week before trending closer to average towards Thursday and Friday.

As of right now, next week will be dry.

