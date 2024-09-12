FORECAST: Scattered downpours expected throughout the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Our best chances for rain will occur west of our area, with highs reaching nearly 80 degrees.
- We will have a better shot of scattered downpours overnight that are expected to last on and off throughout the weekend.
- These, however, will not be washouts, but the rain is expected to be steady at times. This is particularly true for the west toward the foothills and mountains.
- Temperatures are expected to fall back into the 70s this weekend.
- More widespread rain is expected to move in early next week as a low along the coast moves in.
- The day that holds the highest risk for rain is a bit up in the air.
A lot of cloud cover today, but not much rain to show for it. As a matter of fact, most of us stay dry today before better rain chances come in tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2EzfiSQ54r— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) September 12, 2024
