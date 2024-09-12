FORECAST: Scattered downpours expected throughout the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Our best chances for rain will occur west of our area, with highs reaching nearly 80 degrees.

We will have a better shot of scattered downpours overnight that are expected to last on and off throughout the weekend.

These, however, will not be washouts, but the rain is expected to be steady at times. This is particularly true for the west toward the foothills and mountains.

Temperatures are expected to fall back into the 70s this weekend.

More widespread rain is expected to move in early next week as a low along the coast moves in.

The day that holds the highest risk for rain is a bit up in the air.

A lot of cloud cover today, but not much rain to show for it. As a matter of fact, most of us stay dry today before better rain chances come in tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2EzfiSQ54r — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) September 12, 2024

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

©2024 Cox Media Group