FORECAST: Scattered downpours expected throughout the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Our best chances for rain will occur west of our area, with highs reaching nearly 80 degrees.
  • We will have a better shot of scattered downpours overnight that are expected to last on and off throughout the weekend.
  • These, however, will not be washouts, but the rain is expected to be steady at times. This is particularly true for the west toward the foothills and mountains.
  • Temperatures are expected to fall back into the 70s this weekend.
  • More widespread rain is expected to move in early next week as a low along the coast moves in.
  • The day that holds the highest risk for rain is a bit up in the air.

