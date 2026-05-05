FORECAST: Scattered downpours and thunderstorms expected this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in store for some scattered downpours and thunderstorms beginning tomorrow.

These will be of the hit-and-miss variety, mainly during the late afternoon and evening hours of Wednesday.

There will then be one push of rain that should bring better rain chances for all early Thursday morning.

Rain totals will not add up to much, but it will keep the drought under control.

However, our status will likely not change for the week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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