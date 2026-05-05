FORECAST: Scattered downpours and thunderstorms expected this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in store for some scattered downpours and thunderstorms beginning tomorrow.
- These will be of the hit-and-miss variety, mainly during the late afternoon and evening hours of Wednesday.
- There will then be one push of rain that should bring better rain chances for all early Thursday morning.
- Rain totals will not add up to much, but it will keep the drought under control.
- However, our status will likely not change for the week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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