Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered downpours and thunderstorms expected this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are in store for some scattered downpours and thunderstorms beginning tomorrow.
  • These will be of the hit-and-miss variety, mainly during the late afternoon and evening hours of Wednesday.
  • There will then be one push of rain that should bring better rain chances for all early Thursday morning.
  • Rain totals will not add up to much, but it will keep the drought under control.
  • However, our status will likely not change for the week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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