FORECAST: Scattered showers to continue through holiday weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Scattered downpours from overnight are starting to take a break this morning but will be back this afternoon.

Some neighborhoods already picked up nearly an inch of rain!

The temperatures will have quite the spread across the area today with 60s far north and well into the 80s far south.

Downpour threats remain off and on through the entire holiday weekend.

No all day rain, but it will be heavy at times with some threat for lightning.

Temps stay around 80 degrees this weekend with low to mid 80s next week.

Additional rain chances may linger well into next week too.

This may add up to several inches in spots, which could put a dent in our drought.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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