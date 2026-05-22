Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered showers to continue through holiday weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Scattered downpours from overnight are starting to take a break this morning but will be back this afternoon.
  • Some neighborhoods already picked up nearly an inch of rain!
  • The temperatures will have quite the spread across the area today with 60s far north and well into the 80s far south.
  • Downpour threats remain off and on through the entire holiday weekend.
  • No all day rain, but it will be heavy at times with some threat for lightning.
  • Temps stay around 80 degrees this weekend with low to mid 80s next week.
  • Additional rain chances may linger well into next week too.
  • This may add up to several inches in spots, which could put a dent in our drought.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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