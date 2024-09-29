FORECAST: Scattered showers expected Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Expect scattered showers through this evening, mainly north of I-40.

Additional rainfall should not impact the ongoing flooding concerns across the High Country.

There is also a chance for some light rain tomorrow.

The biggest flooding concerns are still Catawba River from below Oxford Dam to below lookout Shoals Lake, Mountain Lake downstream of Mountain Island Lake dam, and Catawba River from Lake James to Lake Rhodhiss.

Portions of York, Watauga, Caldwell are still dealing with flooding concerns as well.

Highs today will be right around average in the low 80s, and the region will continue to see that pattern throughout much of the work week.

Things do appear to be mild and dry for the most part, however, the tropics are still rather active so the area could get some rain from a system by the end of next week.

