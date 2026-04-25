Forecasts

FORECAST: Showers continuing overnight, clearing for sunny Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • For the first time in weeks, we are tracking some meaningful rain in the Carolinas.
  • The rain should clear out overnight as the cold front moves through, giving way to a cooler but sunny Sunday!
  • We’ll stay dry for a few days before our next system arrives on Tuesday, continuing into Wednesday.
  • This could bring some additional much-needed rain to the region.
  • It won’t help improve our drought, but it will keep it from getting worse.
  • The other cool thing about this week’s forecast is our temps will stay in the 70s all week, which is pretty normal for this time of year.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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