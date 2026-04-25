FORECAST: Showers continuing overnight, clearing for sunny Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

For the first time in weeks, we are tracking some meaningful rain in the Carolinas.

The rain should clear out overnight as the cold front moves through, giving way to a cooler but sunny Sunday!

We’ll stay dry for a few days before our next system arrives on Tuesday, continuing into Wednesday.

This could bring some additional much-needed rain to the region.

It won’t help improve our drought, but it will keep it from getting worse.

The other cool thing about this week’s forecast is our temps will stay in the 70s all week, which is pretty normal for this time of year.

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