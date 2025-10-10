FORECAST: Showers possible in Charlotte metro Saturday and Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A storm system will be moving its way up the coast this weekend.
- This is expected to bring heavy rain and winds to the Carolina coast.
- We could see some showers closer to the metro as we head into Saturday and Sunday evening.
- Once this system moves up the coast, we’ll see the sunshine and mild temps return.
