FORECAST: Showers possible in Charlotte metro Saturday and Sunday

A storm system will be moving its way up the coast this weekend.

This is expected to bring heavy rain and winds to the Carolina coast.

We could see some showers closer to the metro as we head into Saturday and Sunday evening.

Once this system moves up the coast, we’ll see the sunshine and mild temps return.

