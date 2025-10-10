Forecasts

FORECAST: Showers possible in Charlotte metro Saturday and Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A storm system will be moving its way up the coast this weekend.
  • This is expected to bring heavy rain and winds to the Carolina coast.
  • We could see some showers closer to the metro as we head into Saturday and Sunday evening.
  • Once this system moves up the coast, we’ll see the sunshine and mild temps return.

