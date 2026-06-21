FORECAST: Storms possible Monday afternoon, evening 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The main story is a threat for strong to severe storms for Monday.
- Most likely timing is 4 p.m. to midnight.
- The great threat will be damaging winds, but storms will also be producing heavy rain fall.
- Once this system departs Monday night, we’ll just continue with a daily afternoon storm chance as temperatures climb throughout the week.
- By next weekend, we could be in the middle 90s.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Meteorologist Keith Monday
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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