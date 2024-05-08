FORECAST: Stormy weather possible this afternoon, evening

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Things started out quiet this morning, but stormy weather is possible late this afternoon and evening. However, before we get there, temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees for the first time this year.

There will also be plenty of humidity, which could make it feel like the lower to mid-90s with a heat index.

Storms are expected to develop in the mountains. Some of those storms could become quite strong with damaging winds and hail as they move toward Charlotte.

Our area is under a level two out of five risk for severe weather today. That activity winds down tonight, but another cluster of storms comes in around or just after midnight.

This will also bring in the threat of damaging winds and even a low tornado risk. These storms could last into the morning on Thursday.

After Thursday, more quiet weather returns for Friday and the weekend. A few downpours can’t be ruled out on Friday, but the weekend remains dry and cooler in the 70s.

