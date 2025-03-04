FORECAST: Strong cold front to bring storms to Charlotte metro

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

All quiet out there today with just a low chance for showers coming in later this afternoon and evening. Mainly, it’s just the extra cloud cover that we’ll see.

Highs still warm to the mid 60s this afternoon thanks to breezy south winds.

The wind (combined with the very dry conditions) will keep the fire danger high today.

A strong cold front is on track to arrive early Wednesday with heavy rain, lightning and strong winds.

There will be a low risk for severe weather early in the day with a damaging wind and even a low tornado threat.

The risk is much higher to our east by the afternoon, but it bears watching for our area in the morning.

It will remain very windy all day Wednesday even after the rain moves on. Gusts could exceed 30 mph in spots.

Quiet weather thereafter for the remainder of the week, but temperatures will go up and down nearly each day.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





















©2025 Cox Media Group