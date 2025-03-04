FORECAST: Strong cold front to bring storms to Charlotte metro

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- All quiet out there today with just a low chance for showers coming in later this afternoon and evening. Mainly, it’s just the extra cloud cover that we’ll see.
- Highs still warm to the mid 60s this afternoon thanks to breezy south winds.
- The wind (combined with the very dry conditions) will keep the fire danger high today.
- A strong cold front is on track to arrive early Wednesday with heavy rain, lightning and strong winds.
- There will be a low risk for severe weather early in the day with a damaging wind and even a low tornado threat.
- The risk is much higher to our east by the afternoon, but it bears watching for our area in the morning.
- It will remain very windy all day Wednesday even after the rain moves on. Gusts could exceed 30 mph in spots.
- Quiet weather thereafter for the remainder of the week, but temperatures will go up and down nearly each day.
