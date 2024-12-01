FORECAST: Sunny, cool Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The winter-like forecast continues with chilly temperatures on tap.

20s again to start this morning with highs in the low 50s this afternoon.

Still watching the potential for a few flurries or a light snow shower in the mountains today and tomorrow.

The work week starts clear and quiet. Back to the upper 20s tomorrow morning, with an even colder afternoon.

Highs on Monday are in the mid-40s.

The cold air lingers through midweek before a slight “warm-up” Thursday.

That doesn’t last long, as another cold front knocks us back down to the 40s as we end the week and go into next weekend.

Maybe a shower chance by next weekend, but nothing widespread as of this time.

Headlines:

Sunny and cool Sunday

Bitterly cold mornings continue this week

Below normal temperatures continue through the extended forecast

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





















©2024 Cox Media Group