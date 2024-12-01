FORECAST: Sunny, cool Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The winter-like forecast continues with chilly temperatures on tap.
- 20s again to start this morning with highs in the low 50s this afternoon.
- Still watching the potential for a few flurries or a light snow shower in the mountains today and tomorrow.
- The work week starts clear and quiet. Back to the upper 20s tomorrow morning, with an even colder afternoon.
- Highs on Monday are in the mid-40s.
- The cold air lingers through midweek before a slight “warm-up” Thursday.
- That doesn’t last long, as another cold front knocks us back down to the 40s as we end the week and go into next weekend.
- Maybe a shower chance by next weekend, but nothing widespread as of this time.
Headlines:
- Sunny and cool Sunday
- Bitterly cold mornings continue this week
- Below normal temperatures continue through the extended forecast
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2024 Cox Media Group