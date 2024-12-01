Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny, cool Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The winter-like forecast continues with chilly temperatures on tap.
  • 20s again to start this morning with highs in the low 50s this afternoon.
  • Still watching the potential for a few flurries or a light snow shower in the mountains today and tomorrow.
  • The work week starts clear and quiet. Back to the upper 20s tomorrow morning, with an even colder afternoon.
  • Highs on Monday are in the mid-40s.
  • The cold air lingers through midweek before a slight “warm-up” Thursday.
  • That doesn’t last long, as another cold front knocks us back down to the 40s as we end the week and go into next weekend.
  • Maybe a shower chance by next weekend, but nothing widespread as of this time.

Headlines:

  • Sunny and cool Sunday
  • Bitterly cold mornings continue this week
  • Below normal temperatures continue through the extended forecast

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:






©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read