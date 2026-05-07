Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny Friday ahead after clearing skies and rainfall

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Skies are expected to slowly clear out tonight after a terrific rainfall.
  • We will then get to enjoy nice, sunny weather on Friday.
  • Meanwhile, we will also be watching for some troubled weather on the Gulf Coast through Saturday that may try to bring a few showers our way on Mother’s Day.
  • However, any rain that does come will pale in comparison to what we’ve just been through.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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