FORECAST: Sunny Friday ahead after clearing skies and rainfall

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Skies are expected to slowly clear out tonight after a terrific rainfall.

We will then get to enjoy nice, sunny weather on Friday.

Meanwhile, we will also be watching for some troubled weather on the Gulf Coast through Saturday that may try to bring a few showers our way on Mother’s Day.

However, any rain that does come will pale in comparison to what we’ve just been through.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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