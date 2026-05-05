FORECAST: Sunny and warm today, rain chances pick up midweek

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another beautiful day with sunshine and warm temps in the lower 80s.
- Some minor changes come in tomorrow with a chance for an isolated storm in the afternoon and evening.
- Better rain chances come in tomorrow and especially Thursday morning.
- Some heavy downpours are possible with that round and could provide some very beneficial rainfall.
- Up to an inch of rain is possible this week in spots.
- Drier weather then returns for Friday and the majority of the weekend.
- Low risk for a storm on Mother’s Day.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group