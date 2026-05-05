FORECAST: Sunny and warm today, rain chances pick up midweek

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another beautiful day with sunshine and warm temps in the lower 80s.

Some minor changes come in tomorrow with a chance for an isolated storm in the afternoon and evening.

Better rain chances come in tomorrow and especially Thursday morning.

Some heavy downpours are possible with that round and could provide some very beneficial rainfall.

Up to an inch of rain is possible this week in spots.

Drier weather then returns for Friday and the majority of the weekend.

Low risk for a storm on Mother’s Day.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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