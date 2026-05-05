Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny and warm today, rain chances pick up midweek

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Another beautiful day with sunshine and warm temps in the lower 80s.
  • Some minor changes come in tomorrow with a chance for an isolated storm in the afternoon and evening.
  • Better rain chances come in tomorrow and especially Thursday morning.
  • Some heavy downpours are possible with that round and could provide some very beneficial rainfall.
  • Up to an inch of rain is possible this week in spots.
  • Drier weather then returns for Friday and the majority of the weekend.
  • Low risk for a storm on Mother’s Day.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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