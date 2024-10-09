FORECAST: Surge of cool air drops temperatures to the lower 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s cool and crisp out the door this morning, with temperatures falling well into the 50s areawide and, in some areas, even in the 40s.

Temperatures are expected to warm back to the mid-70s again this afternoon with just a few high clouds from Milton.

We will get another surge of cool air for the end of the week that drops highs into the lower 70s.

Nighttime numbers are expected to plunge to the mid to upper 40s for Friday and Saturday mornings.

Then, as we head into the weekend, warmer temperatures will return, with highs returning to the upper 70s on Saturday and lower 80s by Sunday.

The next cold front by Monday could bring a few showers, but this looks very light. Temperatures will then plummet back down to the 60s by next Tuesday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

