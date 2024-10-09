FORECAST: Surge of cool air drops temperatures to the lower 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s cool and crisp out the door this morning, with temperatures falling well into the 50s areawide and, in some areas, even in the 40s.
- Temperatures are expected to warm back to the mid-70s again this afternoon with just a few high clouds from Milton.
- We will get another surge of cool air for the end of the week that drops highs into the lower 70s.
- Nighttime numbers are expected to plunge to the mid to upper 40s for Friday and Saturday mornings.
- Then, as we head into the weekend, warmer temperatures will return, with highs returning to the upper 70s on Saturday and lower 80s by Sunday.
- The next cold front by Monday could bring a few showers, but this looks very light. Temperatures will then plummet back down to the 60s by next Tuesday.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
