FORECAST: Temperatures to gradually rebound on Saturday and Sunday

FORECAST:

Another chilly start out there early this morning, but temperatures will gradually rebound for Saturday and Sunday.

Highs today will make it close to the upper 70s to low 80s, and tomorrow the area will see temperatures near 80.

Daytime temperatures will dip well below average at the beginning of next week as a mainly cold, dry front moves eastward.

There could be some frost and freeze concerns across the mountain counties starting Tuesday morning.

The pattern will stay dry and mild through the following weekend, and temperatures will start to climb by Saturday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

