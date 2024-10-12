Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures to gradually rebound on Saturday and Sunday

By Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Another chilly start out there early this morning, but temperatures will gradually rebound for Saturday and Sunday.
  • Highs today will make it close to the upper 70s to low 80s, and tomorrow the area will see temperatures near 80.
  • Daytime temperatures will dip well below average at the beginning of next week as a mainly cold, dry front moves eastward.
  • There could be some frost and freeze concerns across the mountain counties starting Tuesday morning.
  • The pattern will stay dry and mild through the following weekend, and temperatures will start to climb by Saturday.

