FORECAST: Temperatures to gradually rebound on Saturday and Sunday

FORECAST:
- Another chilly start out there early this morning, but temperatures will gradually rebound for Saturday and Sunday.
- Highs today will make it close to the upper 70s to low 80s, and tomorrow the area will see temperatures near 80.
- Daytime temperatures will dip well below average at the beginning of next week as a mainly cold, dry front moves eastward.
- There could be some frost and freeze concerns across the mountain counties starting Tuesday morning.
- The pattern will stay dry and mild through the following weekend, and temperatures will start to climb by Saturday.
