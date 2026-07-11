FORECAST: Tracking on-and-off storms this weekend as temps dip into the 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re tracking the risk for more storms across the Carolinas this weekend and into early next week.

There are a few showers around this morning, but the better chance for storms returns early this afternoon and through this evening.

Rain and storm chances increase even more tomorrow and Monday.

Similar to Friday, there is a risk for these storms to be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain the biggest concerns.

Temperatures will fortunately drop back into the 80s Sunday through Tuesday thanks to the increased cloud coverage and rain chances.

We’ll dry out midweek next week and see those temps go right back up to the 90s.

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