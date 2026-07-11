FORECAST: Tracking on-and-off storms this weekend as temps dip into the 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re tracking the risk for more storms across the Carolinas this weekend and into early next week.
- There are a few showers around this morning, but the better chance for storms returns early this afternoon and through this evening.
- Rain and storm chances increase even more tomorrow and Monday.
- Similar to Friday, there is a risk for these storms to be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain the biggest concerns.
- Temperatures will fortunately drop back into the 80s Sunday through Tuesday thanks to the increased cloud coverage and rain chances.
- We’ll dry out midweek next week and see those temps go right back up to the 90s.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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