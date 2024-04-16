FORECAST: Unseasonable high heat continues

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The heat is kicking off a few storms so you might want to keep an umbrella handy Wednesday, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.

That may level off the thermometer just a tad but a bigger cool-down waits for the weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group