FORECAST: Warm and pleasant weather continues through the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Temps are on their way up again today as highs return to near 70 degrees this afternoon.
  • Just a few high clouds from time to time.
  • Dry, warm and pleasant weather remains in place into the weekend as temps continue to warm up.
  • We’ll see highs jump back into the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday.
  • Next rain chances not until Tuesday and it doesn’t look like much at this time.

