FORECAST: Warm and pleasant weather continues through the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Temps are on their way up again today as highs return to near 70 degrees this afternoon.
- Just a few high clouds from time to time.
- Dry, warm and pleasant weather remains in place into the weekend as temps continue to warm up.
- We’ll see highs jump back into the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday.
- Next rain chances not until Tuesday and it doesn’t look like much at this time.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group