Forecasts

FORECAST: Warmer weather returns to start the work week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Warmer weather returns to start the new work week as highs jump back to near 80 degrees this afternoon (about average for this time of year.)
  • Even warmer temps roll in for Tuesday and Wednesday with lower 80s.
  • Rain chances also start to come back Wednesday into Thursday with scattered showers and storms.
  • Thursday holds the best chance right now with the potential for up to an inch in spots.
  • Temps cool back into the 70s with the rain by late week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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