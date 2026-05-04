FORECAST: Warmer weather returns to start the work week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Warmer weather returns to start the new work week as highs jump back to near 80 degrees this afternoon (about average for this time of year.)
- Even warmer temps roll in for Tuesday and Wednesday with lower 80s.
- Rain chances also start to come back Wednesday into Thursday with scattered showers and storms.
- Thursday holds the best chance right now with the potential for up to an inch in spots.
- Temps cool back into the 70s with the rain by late week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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