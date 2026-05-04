FORECAST: Warmer weather returns to start the work week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Warmer weather returns to start the new work week as highs jump back to near 80 degrees this afternoon (about average for this time of year.)

Even warmer temps roll in for Tuesday and Wednesday with lower 80s.

Rain chances also start to come back Wednesday into Thursday with scattered showers and storms.

Thursday holds the best chance right now with the potential for up to an inch in spots.

Temps cool back into the 70s with the rain by late week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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