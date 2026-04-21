Forecasts

FORECAST: Warmer weather on the way

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Not quite as cold as yesterday morning but some areas up north are getting down to near freezing.
  • We warm right back up to the lower to mid 70s again this afternoon.
  • Warmer weather then returns tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s.
  • The warmth hangs on into the upcoming weekend.
  • Dry conditions also remain in place through the end of the week.
  • This continues the higher fire danger risk until we can get some rain.
  • There are rain chances for the weekend, but they are not looking to be significant.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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