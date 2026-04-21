FORECAST: Warmer weather on the way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Not quite as cold as yesterday morning but some areas up north are getting down to near freezing.

We warm right back up to the lower to mid 70s again this afternoon.

Warmer weather then returns tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s.

The warmth hangs on into the upcoming weekend.

Dry conditions also remain in place through the end of the week.

This continues the higher fire danger risk until we can get some rain.

There are rain chances for the weekend, but they are not looking to be significant.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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