FORECAST: Warmer weather on the way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Not quite as cold as yesterday morning but some areas up north are getting down to near freezing.
- We warm right back up to the lower to mid 70s again this afternoon.
- Warmer weather then returns tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s.
- The warmth hangs on into the upcoming weekend.
- Dry conditions also remain in place through the end of the week.
- This continues the higher fire danger risk until we can get some rain.
- There are rain chances for the weekend, but they are not looking to be significant.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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