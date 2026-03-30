FORECAST: Warming up to start the week, rain chance stays slim

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We start to warm things back up today after a cool weekend.
- Temps rebounded back to the mid 60s yesterday and we’ll be adding about 10 degrees to that today.
- Highs in the mid 70s this afternoon.
- Temps jump to the lower 80s starting tomorrow and stay there through the rest of the week.
- Rain chances remain slim to none with just a small opportunity for a pop-up storm late week.
- Hopefully, a better chance arrives by Sunday with the next front.
- Burn ban remains in place for NC while the SC ban expires at 7 a.m. this morning, but conditions remain conducive for fires across both states.
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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