FORECAST: Warming up to start the week, rain chance stays slim

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We start to warm things back up today after a cool weekend.

Temps rebounded back to the mid 60s yesterday and we’ll be adding about 10 degrees to that today.

Highs in the mid 70s this afternoon.

Temps jump to the lower 80s starting tomorrow and stay there through the rest of the week.

Rain chances remain slim to none with just a small opportunity for a pop-up storm late week.

Hopefully, a better chance arrives by Sunday with the next front.

Burn ban remains in place for NC while the SC ban expires at 7 a.m. this morning, but conditions remain conducive for fires across both states.

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