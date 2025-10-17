FORECAST: Weekend warmth before a fall cooldown next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Sunshine is expected to continue throughout Saturday with temperatures in the mid-to upper 70s.

A weak front could bring showers to the region on Sunday, but amounts appear to be very light.

Once the system departs on Monday, we dry out and really cool down.

Highs for much of next week will be feeling like fall, with highs in the 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

