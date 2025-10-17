FORECAST: Weekend warmth before a fall cooldown next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Sunshine is expected to continue throughout Saturday with temperatures in the mid-to upper 70s.
- A weak front could bring showers to the region on Sunday, but amounts appear to be very light.
- Once the system departs on Monday, we dry out and really cool down.
- Highs for much of next week will be feeling like fall, with highs in the 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
