Forecasts

FORECAST: Weekend warmth before a fall cooldown next week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Sunshine is expected to continue throughout Saturday with temperatures in the mid-to upper 70s.
  • A weak front could bring showers to the region on Sunday, but amounts appear to be very light.
  • Once the system departs on Monday, we dry out and really cool down.
  • Highs for much of next week will be feeling like fall, with highs in the 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read