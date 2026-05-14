Charlotte City Council cancels special meeting on I-77 toll lane project

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council canceled a special meeting to discuss the future of the Interstate 77 toll lane project on Thursday, citing schedule conflicts. This happened days after pulling its support for the project.

Two towns that once opposed the tolls south of Uptown haven’t decided if they’ll follow suit.

Davidson Mayor Rusty Knox told Channel 9 he needs to discuss the matter with his town board.

Huntersville Commissioner Nick Walsh says he wants to ensure any vote that he casts is based on a clear understanding of the options being considered and what those options would mean for his constituents.

Knox and Walsh sit on the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization, which determines local transportation projects.

Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and Matthews are in favor of pulling support for the project, but will need one or two more municipalities to join them to put a stop to it.

The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance is still pushing for the toll lane project.

Its CEO told Channel 9 the action risks losing any meaningful investment in the I-77 corridor and, quote, “billions in economic opportunity for the region.”

The CRBA is urging local and state leaders to find a path forward for the project to still be considered.

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