FORECAST: Wind cools down warm weekend weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A breezy but overall pleasant day ahead!

Daytime highs today will trend in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Winds will continue to gust over 20 mph throughout the day for the metro, closer to about 40 for the mountains.

Wind Advisory for the mountain counties will remain until 6 p.m. Several of our counties are under an enhanced fire risk because of the wind.

Overnight lows will dip back down to the upper 40s to low 50s, setting us up for a nice high for Sunday.

Temperatures will trend above average throughout the workweek as highs will be in the low to mid-80s through Thursday.

There does appear to be a little bit of a system on Wednesday that could bring a few light showers, but that could definitely phase out from now until then.

There also might be another weather maker on Friday that could bring widespread showers, but it’s too far out to get the exact timing.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group