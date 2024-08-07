TRACKING: Debby to send wall of rain in our direction

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“Brace yourself, friends, tomorrow is going to get ugly,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Wednesday.

Debby will make landfall early tomorrow morning near Georgetown, South Carolina, and send a wall of rain in our direction, he said.

Heavy rain and flooding will be the biggest threats.

It appears the worst weather will be tomorrow morning through the early afternoon.

After that, Debby will accelerate northward and we’ll ease up by the evening.

