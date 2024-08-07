TRACKING: Debby to send wall of rain in our direction

Forecasts

Tropical Storm Debby's impacts

FORECAST:

  • “Brace yourself, friends, tomorrow is going to get ugly,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Wednesday.
  • Debby will make landfall early tomorrow morning near Georgetown, South Carolina, and send a wall of rain in our direction, he said.
  • Heavy rain and flooding will be the biggest threats.
  • It appears the worst weather will be tomorrow morning through the early afternoon.
  • After that, Debby will accelerate northward and we’ll ease up by the evening.

