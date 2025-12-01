Christmas Town USA kicks off holiday season with annual lighting celebration

MCADENVILLE, N.C. — The town of McAdenville, also known as Christmas Town USA, will kick off its annual holiday tradition Monday evening.

The area is one of the most popular local towns to visit for Christmas lights, and the attraction is free.

The official lighting celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street.

The lights shine from 5:30 to 10 p.m. every night through Dec. 26.

Traffic is known to back up onto the exit ramp. To avoid the worst of the lines, visitors are advised to arrive early and park. If you’re able, walk instead of driving through. Organizers also recommend going on a weekday earlier in the season, not on the days approaching Christmas.

VIDEO: McAdenville transforms into Christmas Town USA

McAdenville tranforms into Christmas Town USA

©2025 Cox Media Group