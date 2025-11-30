Light the Knights Festival returns to Uptown

CHARLOTTE — The sixth annual Light the Knights Festival is officially underway.

The festival is held in Uptown Charlotte at Truist Field.

It includes an ice rink, holiday shops, treats and and tens of thousands of Christmas lights.

Channel 9 spoke to one person who came all the way from Louisiana to spend the holidays with his family.

“It’s been cool. I love the vibes,” Alex Hall said. “It’s pretty fun. It’s just a great thing to bring people together.”

The Light the Knights Festival runs until Jan. 4.

