Motionless in White rocks Charlotte for ‘The Sweat and Blood Tour’

CHARLOTTE — Motionless in White headlined “The Sweat and Blood Tour” at Truliant Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 21.Fit For a King, Lorna Shore and Static Dress opened the show.0 of 35Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Lorna Shore opens up for Motionless in White on "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Static Dress opens up for "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Fit For a King opens up for "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Motionless in White headlines "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Motionless in White headlines "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Motionless in White headlines "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Motionless in White headlines "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Fit For a King opens up for "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Lorna Shore opens up for Motionless in White on "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Lorna Shore opens up for Motionless in White on "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Fit For a King opens up for "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Motionless in White headlines "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Motionless in White headlines "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Fit For a King opens up for "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Motionless in White headlines "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Motionless in White headlines "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Lorna Shore opens up for Motionless in White on "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Motionless in White headlines "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Static Dress opens up for "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Lorna Shore opens up for Motionless in White on "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Motionless in White headlines "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Lorna Shore opens up for Motionless in White on "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Lorna Shore opens up for Motionless in White on "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Motionless in White headlines "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Motionless in White headlines "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Fit For a King opens up for "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Motionless in White headlines "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Motionless in White headlines "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Motionless in White headlines "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Lorna Shore opens up for Motionless in White on "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) ©2026 Cox Media Group