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Motionless in White rocks Charlotte for ‘The Sweat and Blood Tour’

By Your704 Staff
Motionless in White plays Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte Motionless in White headlines "The Sweat and Blood Tour" at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte, NC on July 21, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen)
By Your704 Staff

CHARLOTTE — Motionless in White headlined “The Sweat and Blood Tour” at Truliant Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 21.

Fit For a King, Lorna Shore and Static Dress opened the show.

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