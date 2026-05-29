Panthers’ Bryce Young’s father shares insight on youth sports in new book

CHARLOTTE — Panthers quarterback Bryce Young’s father has written a book about the family’s journey from youth sports to the NFL.

Craig Young is a therapist who has worked in the mental health field for 25 years.

In “Growing up Young,” he shares the double-edged sword of youth sports. He says sports can build resilience and discipline, or strain relationships within the family. He shares a faith-based approach to navigating both wins and losses.

Bryce Young wrote the forward for the book.

Craig is hosting a book release event in Ballantyne Saturday. It starts at 7 p.m. at Haraz Coffee and will feature a book reading, live question-and-answer session, and a meet and greet.

Tickets are available here.

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