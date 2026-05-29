Popular weeknight music series returns to Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Uptown Live, a popular outdoor tradition, is back in Uptown Charlotte.
It kicked off Thursday night at the Truist Center Plaza.
The event runs Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m., reviving the tradition of the formerly known Fifth Street Live with a DJ, live music and food and drink for sale.
The Uptown Live lineup includes various musical acts:
- Southside Station on May 28
- Mo’ Money on June 4
- Heads Up Penny on June 11
- Bourbon Sons and Outrun the Weekend on June 25
- Sol Fusion on July 2
- Spiked featuring DJ Elixir on July 9
The performer for June 18 is to be announced.
The Uptown Live series is scheduled to continue weekly through July 9.
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