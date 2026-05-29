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Popular weeknight music series returns to Uptown

By Your704 Staff
West Coast bank signs lease at uptown tower for first Charlotte office
West Coast bank signs lease at uptown tower for first Charlotte office (Charlotte Business Journal)
By Your704 Staff

CHARLOTTE — Uptown Live, a popular outdoor tradition, is back in Uptown Charlotte.

It kicked off Thursday night at the Truist Center Plaza.

The event runs Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m., reviving the tradition of the formerly known Fifth Street Live with a DJ, live music and food and drink for sale.

The Uptown Live lineup includes various musical acts:

  • Southside Station on May 28
  • Mo’ Money on June 4
  • Heads Up Penny on June 11
  • Bourbon Sons and Outrun the Weekend on June 25
  • Sol Fusion on July 2
  • Spiked featuring DJ Elixir on July 9

The performer for June 18 is to be announced.

The Uptown Live series is scheduled to continue weekly through July 9.

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