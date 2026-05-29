Popular weeknight music series returns to Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Uptown Live, a popular outdoor tradition, is back in Uptown Charlotte.

It kicked off Thursday night at the Truist Center Plaza.

The event runs Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m., reviving the tradition of the formerly known Fifth Street Live with a DJ, live music and food and drink for sale.

The Uptown Live lineup includes various musical acts:

Southside Station on May 28

Mo’ Money on June 4

Heads Up Penny on June 11

Bourbon Sons and Outrun the Weekend on June 25

Sol Fusion on July 2

Spiked featuring DJ Elixir on July 9

The performer for June 18 is to be announced.

The Uptown Live series is scheduled to continue weekly through July 9.

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