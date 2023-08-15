Charlotte Pride: Resources for the LGBTQ community in Queen City

CHARLOTTE — As the LGBTQ community continues to grow in Charlotte, so does the number of organizations aiming to help people.

From health clinics and activism to sports and the arts, here are some of the groups and places that focus on improving the lives of LGBTQ folks in the Queen City:

Health Resources

RAIN Carolina - A nonprofit committed to ending HIV in the Charlotte area.

RAO Community Health - A non-profit in the Charlotte area providing support services to people living with HIV.

Amity Medical Group - Offering healthcare to LGBTQ+ folks and providing gender-affirming care in Charlotte.

Carolinas Care Partnership - A nonprofit focusing on health and housing services for LGBTQ+ communities.

Dudley’s Place - Supporting the needs of people living with HIV/AIDS through Rosedale Health and Wellness.

Charlotte Trans Health - A group of providers from several local counties aimed at increasing trans-specialized provider clinical competency and best practice interdisciplinary collaboration in the greater Charlotte area.

Pride Organizations

Charlotte Pride - The organizers of Charlotte’s largest street festival and parade.

Charlotte Black Pride - Nonprofit organization of volunteers promoting the positive image of LGBTQIA people of color.

Salisbury Pride - A grassroots organization that hosted Salisbury’s first LGBTQ+ Pride celebration in 2011.

Union County Pride - Supporting Union County’s Pride Week.

Rock Hill Pride - Events for Rock Hill’s Pride Festival.

Arts and Activities

Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte - A locally based choir group that values education and community engagement.

One Voice Chorus - The region’s oldest mixed-gender LGBTQ+ choral group.

Stonewall Sports - A large LGBTQ+ recreational sports organization in Charlotte with more than 2,000 players each year.

Local Advocacy Groups and Resources

EqualityNC - The oldest statewide political organization in the country focused on securing rights and protections for the LGBTQ community.

Charlotte LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce - Aimed at equity, inclusion, and economic prosperity for the LGBTQ community and business owners.

Transcend Charlotte - Pursuing equity and social justice for transgender and gender-expansive communities through education, advocacy, mental health, and social support services.

Time Out Youth Center - Offering support, advocacy, and opportunities to LGBTQ youth ages 13-24.

Free Mom Hugs, NC - A support group of parents for LGBTQ+ kids.

PrimeTimers of Charlotte - A group supporting the slightly older gay and bisexual population.

PFLAG - Parents, families, friends and allies of people who are LGBTQ+ aimed at education, advocacy, and support for an equitable future.

National Advocacy Groups and Resources

GLAAD - A non-profit organization for LGBTQ advocacy.

Lambda Legal - Legal help desk and law advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.

GayChurch.org - A national list of LGBTQ-friendly churches.

The Trevor Project - Focusing on counseling and suicide prevention among LGBTQ young people.

LGBTQ+ Scholarships - The Human Rights Campaign has a database of scholarships, fellowships, and grants for LGBTQ+ students at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

©2023 Cox Media Group