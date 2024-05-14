Police: Off-duty sergeant shoots, kills shoplifting suspect in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. — An off-duty Pineville Police Department sergeant shot and killed a shoplifting suspect on Tuesday, police said.

It all began around 3 p.m. that day in the parking lot of the Food Lion grocery store on Johnston Road at McMullen Creek Parkway.

Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe arrived at the scene around 5 p.m. and could see crime tape still up in the parking lot.

Police said they were called to the scene because someone was shoplifting from the store. An off-duty sergeant who was working at the store in uniform nearby caught up with the suspect.

Capt. Corey Copley said the suspect resisted the officer, and the confrontation turned into a physical fight. That led to the two running across the street to an apartment complex off Johnston Road.

Copley said there, anther fight ensued in the parking lot. Shots were fired and one person died as a result.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is handing the homicide investigation. They clarified the person who died was not the police officer.

