Meck Pre-K highlights preschool educators for Teacher Appreciation Week

May 5 marks the start of Teacher Appreciation Week, and Meck Pre-K is putting a spotlight on some of the first teachers that kids will have in the Charlotte area.

Meck Pre-K offers free preschool programs to eligible families in Mecklenburg County, and it’s a vital resource that hundreds of families have relied on over the years. In fact, the first class served by Meck Pre-K is set to graduate from the fifth grade this spring.

This year, meet five of the teachers who are helping shape the next generation of learners in the Queen City.

Mandy Petrillo is an instructor with Kids R Kids

Shonda Alston helps children grow at COMPANYHERE

Rodrika Smith teaches at Smartkids 11

Shenetta Blount is an educator with Childcare Network #53

Kaprea Gray guides students at Growing Year Prosperity

Channel 9 has reported on the efforts of Meck Pre-K and the difference it has made for kids over the last seven years now.

>>You can see if you’re eligible and apply for free pre-K care at this link.

