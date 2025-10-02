NC player has 180 days to claim $1.7M digital instant jackpot

RALEIGH — A lottery player from Eden won a $1.69 million digital instant jackpot on Thursday morning, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced.

The winner achieved this windfall by playing The Lamp Dark Arts for just $.50, hitting the game’s top jackpot against odds of 1 in 129 million.

The Lamp Dark Arts features a progressive jackpot that grows until it is won.

Following Thursday’s win, the jackpot has reset to $100,000 and will continue to increase until the next winner emerges.

The Lamp Dark Arts is among 55 digital instant games available online in North Carolina, offering players a variety of opportunities to win.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, providing ample time to come forward and collect the winnings.

With the jackpot reset, players across North Carolina have another chance to try their luck at winning big with The Lamp Dark Arts.

VIDEO: You may have money just sitting there with your name on it