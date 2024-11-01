OMB JOINS COAT DRIVE

A coat for a pint!

9 Coats for Kids is teaming up with Olde Mecklenburg Brewery to help local families and those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Charlotte’s oldest brewery will be collecting coats donations from November 1st through December 31st at the two locations below. Bring your donation of a new or gently worn coat of any size, and in exchange, you’ll receive a free pint of beer.

Charlotte – LoSo 4150 Yancey Road Charlotte, NC 28277

Ballantyne 15025 Bowl St, Charlotte, NC 28277

All coat donations benefit families in need through Crisis Assistance Ministry, and those affected by Hurricane Helene. The 9 Coats for Kids drive runs from November 1st through December 31st.

