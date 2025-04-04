Suspect charged in deadly Rowan County shooting, deputies say

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — A suspect has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 61-year-old man in China Grove, deputies said.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Sylvester Road on Thursday.

A witness told deputies her friend, George Dewey Turnmire, was visiting when her neighbor, Michael Dean Brown, allegedly forced his way into the house.

The pair got into an argument and Brown, 61, allegedly shot Turnmire twice in the back with a 20-gauge shotgun.

Responding deputies said the 911 caller and four juveniles, who were home during the shooting, locked themselves in a room until authorities arrived. Thankfully, the sheriff’s office said they were all unharmed.

Deputies said Turnmire was pronounced dead at the scene.

They said they found Brown on the porch, waiting for officers to arrive. He was arrested and charged with murder.

Brown was being held without bond, deputies said. His first court appearance was scheduled for Friday.

