Car breakdowns are increasing, driven by an aging vehicle fleet and extreme temperatures pushing critical components to their limits. The average American car is now 12.8 years old, and heat, wear, and deferred maintenance are taking their toll.

Vehicles aged 10 years or older account for over two-thirds of all roadside assistance calls, and 81% of cars towed to a repair shop are at least a decade old. With new car prices at record highs and summers growing hotter, that gap is only going to widen.

Economic pressure is keeping older vehicles on the road longer, while rising temperatures quietly accelerate the damage. Read on to find out how to protect yourself.

Why Are Car Breakdowns on the Rise?

The US now has the oldest average vehicle fleet on record, at 12.8 years. In the UK, that figure sits at around 9.4 to 9.5 years, and vehicles that age tend to be more fragile. One in five cars aged nine years or older breaks down every single year.

Aging Vehicle Fleets

High new car prices and inflation are actually keeping drivers in older vehicles far longer than most people expected. Delayed vehicle production after supply chain disruptions made new cars harder to get, so more people just held onto what they had.

Extreme Temperatures

Heat is seemingly one of the most underestimated causes of vehicle failure. Soaring temperatures cause 15 to 20% more breakdowns by pushing cooling systems, batteries, and tires past their limits. Heat can trigger overheated engines, tire blowouts, and, in some cases, electrical fires.

Other Key Contributors

Several other factors contribute significantly to the overall rise in breakdowns. Knowing what they are helps drivers stay fairly well ahead of potential problems.

Battery Failures

Battery failure is the single most common cause of breakdowns, accounting for around 30% of all cases, according to Therman Law Offices. Heat speeds up chemical reactions inside the battery, which shortens its lifespan pretty quickly. A slow engine crank or dim headlights could signal that a battery is nearly at the end of its life.

Tire Issues

Poor tire maintenance leads to around 82,000 crashes in the US every year. Checking tire pressure regularly, especially before long trips or in hot weather, is one of the simplest ways to reduce that risk.

Drivers sometimes overlook a few tire facts that are really worth knowing:

Tires can lose air pressure rapidly in very cold or very hot conditions

UV exposure can crack tire sidewalls even when the tread depth looks fine

A spare tire that is underinflated offers very little protection in an emergency

Rotating tires every 5,000 to 7,500 miles spreads wear more evenly

Fuel and Engine Problems

Fuel and engine issues account for 3 to 6% of breakdowns, and that figure typically rises with older vehicles. Clogged fuel filters, misfueling, and overheating are the most common culprits. Regular servicing catches most of these problems before they actually leave a driver stranded.

What Should You Do If Your Car Breaks Down?

Staying calm is the most useful thing a driver can do in this situation. The steps below can make a stressful experience a lot safer and more manageable.

Prioritize Safety

A car broken down on a busy road presents real risks for everyone nearby. Pull over to a safe spot as soon as possible; a shoulder, lay-by, or exit ramp works well.

On a highway, stay inside the vehicle with doors locked until help arrives, and place reflective triangles behind the car if they are available.

Assess and Call for Help

Take a quick look for obvious issues like a flat tire or an overheating gauge, and avoid attempting unsafe repairs yourself. Contact a car breakdown service or breakdown assistance provider straight away; most operate 24 hours a day and can typically reach a driver within 30 to 60 minutes.

Drivers in the area can search for emergency towing services in Lawrenceville, GA, to find local providers with fast response times. Providing a clear location, vehicle details, and a description of the problem will speed things up significantly.

As You Wait

Keep the engine off to stop fumes from building up inside the car. Stay hydrated, especially in hot weather, and switch the phone to low-power mode to preserve battery life. Do not accept rides from strangers.

Prevention Tips

Car recovery callouts are often preventable with some basic preparation. Drivers who carry an emergency kit and keep up with regular maintenance tend to avoid many of the most common breakdowns.

Here are some items worth keeping in the vehicle at all times:

A portable jump starter for dead battery situations

A tire pressure gauge and a can of tire sealant for minor punctures

A reflective vest so other drivers can see you if you exit the vehicle

A phone charger or power bank to keep communication available

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Breakdown Cover a Legal Requirement?

Breakdown cover is not a legal requirement, yet many drivers find it extremely valuable. A standard car breakdown service typically covers towing, jump-starts, fuel delivery, and lockouts. Costs vary by provider, so comparing annual plans and per-use options before signing up makes a lot of sense.

How Do I Choose a Roadside Assistance Provider?

The right provider really depends on how often and how far you drive. Look for 24/7 availability, clear response time guarantees, and coverage that extends to highways and rural areas. Some auto insurance policies include roadside and recovery assistance as an add-on, which can reduce overall costs.

Do Electric Vehicles Break Down Differently?

Electric vehicles do break down, just for different reasons than petrol or diesel cars. Battery degradation, software faults, and charging issues are the most common problems for EV drivers. Breakdown cover still makes a lot of sense for electric vehicles, particularly for trips in more remote areas.

The Road to Safer Driving Starts With Preparation

Car breakdowns are climbing, and the causes are clear: older vehicles, rising heat, and deferred maintenance create a compounding problem for drivers. Regular maintenance checks, a well-stocked emergency kit, and knowing how to respond when things go wrong can make a significant difference. Seasonal risks, battery health, and tire condition all deserve attention before a breakdown forces the issue.

