If you notice your feline family member has bloody pee (also called "hematuria"), it's likely suffering from feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC). According to the Michigan State University, FIC is the most common of urinary problems in cats, affecting a quarter to half a million cats in North America yearly.

Another potential culprit behind bloody urine in cats is a feline urinary tract infection (UTI). Bladder and kidney crystals or stones can also cause this issue.

By understanding cat hematuria causes and complications, you can make more informed decisions and take prompt action that can potentially save your cat's life.

Is Blood in Cat Urine an Emergency?

Bloody urine in cats can be an emergency, particularly if they're straining to urinate or seem distressed. Although some cat urinary health issues, such as minor infections, are easily treatable, other cases can be fatal if not addressed immediately.

As soon as you notice blood in your cat's urine, please take them to the veterinarian without delay.

Can Blood in Cat Urine Go Away on Its Own?

It depends on the cause. If it's due to minor stress-induced inflammation of the bladder lining, it can go away without medical intervention. If it's due to urethral blockage that results from severe FIC, then no, it won't go away on its own.

What Are Common Causes of Bloody Urine in Cats?

FIC is one of the most common causes of bloody urine in cats and feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD). The cause is unknown (hence, the term "idiopathic"), although it's often associated with stress. Cats can become stressed for many reasons, such as:

Environmental changes and conditions (e.g., a new house and noisy environments)

Conflicts with other animals

Underlying health problems

FIC itself is non-infectious. However, it can still cause significant pain and, if not treated promptly, severe inflammation that can lead to urethral obstruction.

Minor FIC isn't usually urgent, but if it worsens and leads to obstruction, it can be life-threatening.

Urethral obstruction, which occurs when the urethra becomes blocked, can result in bloody urine in cats. It can happen due to inflammation, bladder stones, or urethral plugs (a combination of crystals and mucus).

When there's a blockage in your cat's urethra, it won't be able to urinate. According to PetMD, this inability to produce urine is an emergency and can lead to life-threatening consequences in just 12 to 24 hours. It can also be deadly; failure to treat obstruction can lead to death within 36 to 48 hours.

UTI, which often results from bacterial infections, can also result in cat hematuria.

How to Treat a Cat With Bloody Urine?

The first step is to take your cat to the veterinarian. The vet will conduct a:

Physical examination

Urinalysis

Urine culture

Diagnostic imaging

X-ray

Vets will perform those tests to identify the possible culprit behind your cat's bloody urine and rule out medical conditions. They'll then develop the most appropriate treatment plan based on their findings.

Treatment for FIC

If the vet determines your cat has FIC, they'll likely recommend dietary changes. If your feline family member exhibits indications of pain (e.g., aggression, vocalization, and excessive grooming), the vet may also prescribe pain medications.

You should also consider environmental modifications to help ease stress and anxiety in your cat. Give them toys, play with them, and ensure they have multiple "hiding" spots throughout the house.

Treatment for Cat UTIs and Infections

Completing a course of antibiotics is the typical treatment plan for UTIs and infections. Please follow the vet's instructions, as administration errors can lead to "superbugs," which are antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Stopping the course too early or giving your feline family member an incorrect dose can also have consequences. The treatment, for instance, may fail to do its job of eliminating the bacterial infection.

Bladder Stone Treatment

Cats with bladder stones or crystals may have to undergo a specific prescription diet, whose goal is to dissolve the formations. If they don't dissolve, the vet may have to perform surgery to remove them.

Urethral Blockage Treatment

If there's a blockage in the urethra of a cat, vets must first address any severe signs or symptoms and stabilize the animal with specific medications and IV fluids. They may also perform bladder decompression as an emergency measure.

Once stabilized, cats with urethral blockages will likely undergo catheterization, which aims to flush out the blockage. Hospitalization is typical in these situations, as vets must closely monitor progress and watch out for complications.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Cats Are Most Likely to Urinate Blood?

Female cats, particularly those in their older years, are more susceptible to UTIs. On the other hand, cats who are under a lot of stress, overweight, or in their young to middle-aged years, have a higher likelihood of developing FIC.

As for male cats, they're more likely to develop urinary issues like blockages. The reason is that their urethra is longer and narrower than that of females.

Does Kidney Failure in Cats Cause Blood in Urine?

Yes. Bloody urine in cats can be a symptom of kidney failure.

Kidney disease can cause inflammation and contribute to infections, both of which can lead to hematuria. Kidney stones can also form and result in obstructions, making it difficult for cats to urinate. Even if they can pee, their urine may contain blood.

Is Hematuria in Cats Preventable?

Not all cases and causes of bloody urine in cats are preventable. However, you can help your feline family member minimize their risk by ensuring they stay hydrated and have access to a nutritious, well-balanced diet.

Always check the cleanliness of your cat's litter box, too, and watch their weight. Play with them as often as they want you to play with them, and then give them space when they want to hide and be "alone."

Never Ignore Bloody Urine in Cats

Bloody urine in cats isn't always a sign of significant disease, but it can be life-threatening if it's severe or has to do with urethral obstructions. The surest way to determine the cause is with a veterinarian's expertise, so please bring your cat to the vet as soon as you notice blood in their pee.

