Battle of budget between school district, commissioners causes tensions to rise in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County School District says they need more money, but commissioners say they can’t afford it.

Cabarrus County school leaders say the county’s budget could force them to reduce the professional development for staff, eliminate the subsidy for athletic, band and field trip transportation, and cut funding for certain enrichment programs.

The battle of the budget seems to be causing tensions to rise in Cabarrus County.

While the school system says they need more money from the county, the board of county commissioners says they should have planned better.

Channel 9 talked to parents Monday in two Cabarrus County school pickup lines about their thoughts on cuts to their students’ school system.

“They could be terrible because the kids will suffer,” one parent said.

“Well, I mean, they’re losing opportunities that you know, encourages creativity and a different thought process, and that is going to hinder them in the long run,” another parent said.

Cabarrus County commissioners asked Cabarrus County Schools to operate within a projected 4.5% budget increase.

They say that expectation was communicated consistently over the past year.

Cabarrus County Schools tells us district leaders determined than an 8.43% increase reflects the actual funding needed to maintain essential operations, support students and staff, and continue providing the services school require.

Last month, the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted 5-0 to block Cabarrus County Schools from presenting their 2026-27 budget, saying the ask was too high.

The school district says it believes their presentation would have provided important context regarding the needs, assumptions, and cost drivers behind the request.

County commissioners say they need to balance the needs of the entire county. They’ll present their budget proposal on May 18 without hearing from school leaders.

A public hearing will be held on June 4.

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