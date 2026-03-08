If you're finally ready to slash your energy bills like other savvy, modern Americans, partner with a reliable, local licensed electrician and get an energy audit. You should also invest in an intelligent thermostat, LED lighting, and high-efficiency appliances.

Lowering your energy bills is now more crucial than ever, as energy prices are increasing and will continue to do so. As the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports, the price of retail electricity has increased faster than inflation since 2022. It also expects prices to continue increasing throughout 2026.

While you may not be able to stop the price of energy from surging, there are ways to save on electricity at home and reduce your household energy and electricity bills.

Why Are Energy Bills So High Now?

The soaring demand for electricity is a primary reason behind ever-increasing energy bills. Many factors drive this surge, including:

Widespread electrification

The growth of AI (artificial intelligence) data centers

An increase in manufacturing activity

The ever-growing population

Surging energy demands are also placing a toll on the infrastructure. The grid is already at risk, given its old age. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, 70% of transmission lines are nearing the end of their 50 to 80-year lifecycles, as they're already over 25 years old.

Its old age, combined with the increased demand, is causing the grid to break down, calling for more money to go toward its repairs, upgrades, and expansion. Such costs then get passed on to consumers, who then have to deal with a high electricity bill.

There's also the volatility of natural gas prices. When they go up, so does the price of energy and electricity.

What's the Difference Between Energy and Electric Bill?

An electric bill is a type of energy bill, but not all energy bills are electric bills. An energy bill can be:

A statement for electricity use only (if your home only uses electricity 100% of the time)

A combined, consolidated statement for both electricity and natural gas (if you use both and a single utility company supplies them)

A statement for other energy sources your home uses (e.g., a natural gas bill, if your supplier is different from your electricity provider)

An electric bill is only for your electricity consumption and delivery fees. It should show you how much electricity you've used (typically measured in kilowatt-hours or kWh) and your delivery or transmission charges. It should also tell you how much you should pay in total (total amount due) and when you must pay it by (due date).

How Are Modern Americans Slashing Their Energy Bills?

According to CBS News, after approving dozens of price hikes in 2025, about 56 million Americans will face higher utility bills. Even if you're not among those millions, it's still best to implement strategies to reduce electric bill and consumption at home, as this won't just save you money, it'll also do the planet some good.

Partnering With a Licensed Electrician

One of the first ways to save electricity is to identify hidden power drains, something you can achieve with the help of professional licensed electrician services for homes. An expert can conduct a comprehensive energy audit, which can spot:

Phantom loads: Devices that consume and waste electricity even when turned off

Poor or inadequate insulation: Causing heat gains and losses throughout the house

Drafts and air leaks: Allowing conditioned air (e.g., from the air conditioner or furnace) to escape while letting unconditioned outdoor air enter the house

Faulty or outdated wiring: Increasing energy use and putting your home at risk of electrical fires

Inefficient lighting and appliances: Using more energy than necessary

Investing in an Intelligent Thermostat

Intelligent thermostats can help you save on electricity bills by using various technologies to optimize the use and operation of your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. Such technologies may include:

Machine learning

Motion sensors

Geofencing

Remote control

Through those features, an intelligent thermostat can reduce energy waste by adapting to your schedule and adjusting temperatures when you're away or asleep.

Switching to LED Lighting

LED lights, particularly ENERGY STAR-rated ones, have a lifespan 25 times longer than their incandescent counterparts, according to the University of Illinois. They also consume at least 75% less energy.

By switching to LED, modern Americans, such as yourself, can save both on energy and replacement costs. You'd spend less changing them, given their longer-lasting life.

Replacing Dated Appliances With Modern, Higher-Efficiency Ones

Modern appliances, such as ENERGY STAR-certified models, use advanced technology to produce the same results but at a lower energy consumption rate and cost. At the same time, they help reduce pollution.

According to the ENERGY STAR website, for instance, ENERGY STAR-certified heat pump water heaters use 70% less energy than a standard electric one. With this decreased energy consumption, it can help save a family of four over $550 a year.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Uses the Most Energy at Home?

Heating is the number one consumer of energy (including electricity) in a typical home. According to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, it accounts for 35% to 50% of a household's annual energy bills. Cooling via air conditioning is another, costing U.S. homeowners a staggering $29 billion annually.

Depending on how old your HVAC system is, it could be using even more energy than usual. Consider switching to a more modern, higher-efficiency model if your existing one is over ten years old. Since new models use much less energy, they can help cut your energy bills and lower your carbon footprint.

Will Unplugging Appliances Really Save Energy?

Yes. Unplugging appliances, particularly those that belong to "phantom loads," can save energy because these products draw and consume energy even when you have them "turned off."

Unplug anything you're not using, and start with those that feature "standby" power (e.g., televisions, cable/satellite TV boxes, desktop computers, gaming consoles, and kitchen appliances).

Slash Your Energy Bills Starting Today

Stop your energy bills from rising exponentially by working with a licensed electrician for an energy audit, getting an intelligent thermostat, switching to LED, and investing in modern, higher-efficiency appliances. With these strategies, you can save on utility bills while also doing the planet a favor.

