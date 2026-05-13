2 dead, 1 seriously hurt in southwest Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — Two people are dead, and another has life‑threatening injuries after a serious crash in southwest Charlotte.

The crash happened in the 1600 block of Westinghouse Boulevard, near South Tryon Street, on Wednesday evening.

MEDIC confirmed that two people died at the scene and one person was taken to the hospital with life‑threatening injuries.

Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Police say detectives with the Major Crash Investigation Unit are leading the case.

Westinghouse Boulevard at South Tryon Street is currently closed, and drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates

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