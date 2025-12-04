If you aim to grow your business in 2026, a cutthroat content marketing strategy is essential for increasing your profitability and streamlining your marketing so it is more effective overall. You can achieve this by using a mix of different types of inbound content marketing, from blog posts to social media contests.

Did you know that over half of businesses invest in content creation and publish new content every single day, according to the New York Times? The online business space is increasingly more competitive, so it is crucial to have a content strategy that helps your company stand out, rather than fade into the background.

In this article, we will explore some of the main types of content marketing and how you can harness them to benefit your small business.

What Is Inbound Content Marketing?

Content marketing is more than just traditional ads. It involves using all types of content, whether long-form or short-form, in a cohesive strategy to increase audience engagement and convert leads into sales, and hopefully, repeat customers.

Specifically, inbound content marketing centers on the customer and focuses on attracting them through persuasive tactics, rather than disruptive strategies. Inbound marketing is also a more organic growth strategy, relying on autonomous customer engagement over more intrusive methods like pop-up ads.

What Are the Different Types of Content Marketing?

Whether you are new to the world of small businesses or you are a seasoned veteran, the term "content marketing" represents a variety of different meanings, depending on your strategy and product or service. Here are some of the main types of content marketing you may encounter in the online space.

Blog Posts

Blog posts serve the dual purpose of helping you boost your search engine rankings, as well as educating your client base about the various aspects of your company. You can create blog posts on a variety of topics that may hold the interest of potential clients, such as the inner operations of your company or deep dives into materials or products.

Tactics such as guest posting services are becoming increasingly common. Guest posting refers to a link-building strategy that allows users to post content with links to their website on other publishing sites to expand their reach.

Social Media Marketing

When the average user spends hours every day on social media websites, it would be foolish not to take advantage of this marketing opportunity. However, with the prevalence of so many social media options, it is crucial to understand your target market, so you do not waste time and resources on fruitless ad campaigns.

If you want to attract an older audience, consider investing in websites like Facebook or YouTube. Younger folks are more attracted to platforms such as Instagram or TikTok, and with shorter attention spans to compete with, you will have to optimize your content strategy as well.

Podcasts

Many users are too busy to sit down and read a blog post or an article. The solution? A podcast where you can discuss various topics and industry developments to educate your customers.

They can listen to the podcast while driving or completing other daily tasks, rather than turning on their music or the radio.

Consider purchasing ad slots in podcasts that are relevant to your target market as well. Similar to guest posting, this will potentially redirect new business to your website, often through special promotions or discount codes.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Should I Spend on Content Marketing for Small Business Growth?

Your content marketing budget depends on your business needs and goals. FedEx advises that your annual advertising budget should represent approximately 7-8% of your overall revenue. However, determining this may be tricky if you are a new business.

Like many aspects of your business budget, you may need to periodically review and adjust your advertising and marketing spend. Consistently evaluate the performance of different campaigns, from social media to email marketing, and determine which are more profitable.

Should I Outsource for Effective Content Marketing?

Outsourcing can be a valuable tool, especially if you are a small business owner trying to do it all. Imagine handing the reins over to an expert who has extensive training in how to form digital marketing campaigns, rather than trying to cobble together ads while you have so much more on your plate.

Freelancers in the content marketing space keep up with industry knowledge to stay competitive, so your business will benefit from cutting-edge marketing tactics. Additionally, by hiring a freelance specialist, you will not have to pay for health insurance and other costs that come with a traditional employee, which will save you money in the long run.

Are There Any Downsides to Modern Digital Marketing Strategies?

Although digital technology has made exponential progress in the past 20 years, there are still some downsides to using it for marketing. Nowadays, it seems that ads are present in everything we do, from streaming content to clicking on a social media post.

This type of exposure can lead to ad fatigue, which means that digital advertising may not sway users in the same way it used to. Depending on the type of campaign you run, you may notice that clicks and inbound users go down if potential customers are tired of seeing advertisements on every social media platform or website they visit.

Look for innovative ways that you can advertise to your target market. Rather than using obvious social media marketing funnels, try running games or contests. Better yet, send out print mailers directing customers to your website, if it makes sense for your business strategy.

Perfect Your Content Marketing Today

Your content marketing strategy should reflect the goals and values of your business, but it should not be difficult to manage. With this guide, you can get the most value for your money and produce content that engages existing clients and attracts new ones.

Are you searching for more tips and tricks to bring your marketing tactics to the next level? Take a look around our website for more advice.

