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Man charged with murder, rape after 19-year-old woman found dead in east Charlotte

By Jonathan Lowe, wsoctv.com
Handcuffs Authorities arrested Zackary Jones, 34, on charges including rape and unlawful imprisonment on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, according to multiple reports. (D-Keine/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)
By Jonathan Lowe, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old was found dead in east Charlotte.

Last Friday, officers said they responded to reports of an unresponsive female. At the scene, they found Isabella Mary Alexander Stroupe, who was later declared deceased.

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Days after the discovery, police ruled Stroupe’s manner of death as a homicide, and 24-year-old Thomaz Kenon Hamilton was arrested in connection with the case.

According to CMPD, Hamilton has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape.

He is being held in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 704-432-8477 and ask to speak directly with a homicide unit detective.

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Jonathan Lowe

Jonathan Lowe, wsoctv.com

Jonathan is a reporter for WSOC-TV.

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