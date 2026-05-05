Salisbury man in custody for alleged indecent exposure to minors on a walk

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County authorities said they charged 33-year-old Samuel Edward Petre with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child following an investigation into an incident involving minors in Salisbury.

Samuel Edward Petre

The charges stem from an April 5 report on Crawford Road, where Petre allegedly exposed himself and performed sexual acts while taking the two juveniles for a walk, the sheriff said.

Detectives charged Petre with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

He was arrested on Friday. Petre is currently being held in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

Petre remains in custody.

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