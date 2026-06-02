Property owners often make critical estate planning errors, such as failing to create a will or trust, and neglecting to update their plans after major life changes. These issues can become even more complicated when property is held under the wrong ownership structure, or an unsuitable executor or trustee is chosen. Additional challenges arise when owners fail to prepare for incapacity, ongoing property expenses, and out-of-state real estate.

What if the real estate you've worked hard to build ended up creating financial losses instead of security for your family? Without proper planning, probate delays, family conflicts, and unexpected expenses can erode the wealth you hoped to leave behind.

What Are the 7 Steps in the Estate Planning Process?

The first step in estate planning involves identifying what you own to ensure nothing is left out. Gather information about any real estate, bank accounts, investments, insurance policies, and business interests that will need to be included. From there, the planning process typically follows these steps:

Define your goals

Create a will or trust

Choose key decision-makers

Plan for estate taxes and expenses

Plan for incapacity

Store and Communicate Your Plan

How Do You Divide Inheritance Between Siblings?

Several approaches can be used to divide an inheritance, and the right choice often depends on the types of assets involved and the family's circumstances. Common ways to divide an inheritance include:

Split the estate equally among all siblings

Leave specific assets to specific siblings

Sell assets and divide the proceeds

In some cases, siblings inherit undivided interests in the property, meaning each person owns a percentage of the entire property rather than a specific section of land.

Key Estate Planning Pitfalls That Put Families at Risk

Estate planning gives you a way to protect the property you've worked hard to build and pass it on according to your wishes. Even with good intentions, certain oversights can weaken those plans, including:

Failing to Create a Will or Trust

Expecting family members to carry out your wishes based on conversations alone is likely to create costly disputes that damage family relationships. A trust and will help turn your personal wishes into legally recognized instructions that guide the transfer of property after death.

Both allow you to choose who inherits your property. However, a trust can also hold and manage assets before they are distributed, while a will only provides instructions for distributing assets after death.

Not Updating the Estate Plan After Major Life Changes

Property may pass to unintended beneficiaries when estate documents fail to keep pace with major life changes. Common life events that affect inheritance decisions include:

Marriage

Divorce

The birth of a child

The death of a beneficiary

Purchasing or selling property

Starting a business

An estate plan should evolve as your circumstances change. Review it whenever a major life event affects your family or assets.

Holding Property in the Wrong Ownership Structure

The names and ownership arrangement listed on a property deed affect who receives the property after death. Problems arise when the ownership structure points property in one direction while the estate plan points it in another. Matching property ownership with your estate plan helps ensure inherited property passes to the right beneficiaries.

Naming the Wrong Executor or Trustee

Estate administration often involves financial records, legal documents, property management issues, and communication with family members. Selecting an executor or trustee based on family relationships rather than ability leads to delays, mistakes, and disputes. Instead, choose someone who is:

Organized and detail-oriented

Comfortable handling financial matters

Willing to communicate with beneficiaries

Available to take on the responsibility

Able to remain fair when conflicts arise

The person you choose should also be capable of making difficult decisions, including whether to keep or sell a home.

Failing to Plan for Incapacity

A serious illness or injury can leave you unable to manage financial affairs or make important decisions. Without a plan in place, family members may lack the legal authority to handle property, access accounts, or pay important expenses on your behalf. Through a durable power of attorney, you can authorize someone to manage financial and property matters for you.

Not Planning for Property-Related Expenses

Inheriting real estate also means inheriting ongoing costs that beneficiaries may struggle to afford. These include:

Property taxes

Insurance premiums

Mortgage payments

Maintenance expenses

Without funds to cover expenses, heirs may choose to sell inherited property. Setting aside funds for future property expenses will help your family keep the property and avoid financial pressure.

Failing to Plan for Out-of-State Properties

Owning real estate in multiple states complicates estate administration. Without proper planning, heirs may have to deal with separate probate proceedings in different states, increasing costs, delays, and legal complexity. A review of all properties with an estate planning attorney will help ensure out-of-state real estate is transferred according to your wishes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Us Citizens Pay Tax on Inheritance?

Most beneficiaries receive inherited assets without owing federal tax on the inheritance itself. Federal estate taxes usually affect only very large estates whose total value exceeds the federal exemption limit, which currently stands at $15 million per person. Any estate tax owed is paid by the estate before assets are distributed to beneficiaries.

What Assets Are Not Allowed in a Trust?

While a trust can hold many types of assets, certain assets are usually kept outside it because transferring ownership creates legal or tax complications. They include:

Retirement accounts such as 401(k)s and IRAs

Health Savings Accounts (HSAs)

Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)

Active life insurance policies in some situations

Who Has the Most Power in a Trust?

In most trusts, the trustee has the greatest day-to-day control because that person manages trust assets and carries out the instructions contained in the trust document. Common responsibilities of a trustee include:

Managing trust property

Paying trust expenses

Following trust instructions

Distributing assets to beneficiaries

Strengthening Your Estate Planning for Future Generations

Estate planning mistakes like outdated documents, poor ownership arrangements, and missing legal instructions create delays, disputes, and unnecessary costs for your loved ones. Addressing these risks early reduces future complications and helps preserve family relationships.

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